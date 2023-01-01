The highlight of any trip to Shiner, the self-proclaimed 'cleanest little city in Texas,' is a free tour of the Spoetzl Brewery, where America's best-selling bock beer, Shiner Bock, is produced. You can sample the beers for free in the little bar after the tour.

Czech and German settlers who began making beer under brewmaster Kosmos Spoetzl (shpet-zul) founded the brewery way back in 1909. Today the brewery still produces several types using the same methods, including bock, blonde, honey wheat, summer stock and winter ale.

By car from San Antonio, take I-10 past Luling to US 95 and go south to get to Spoetzl Brewery. From Austin, take US 183 south through Luling to Gonzales, then turn east and follow US 90A, which brings you to the center of town; cross the railroad tracks and make a left turn on US 95.