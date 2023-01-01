The irony of the Jack Daniel's Distillery being in a 'dry county' is lost on no one – local liquor laws dictate that no hard stuff can be sold within county lines. But don't fret: while at least one of its five tours is dry, the serious excursions, ranging from the 90-minute Flight of Jack Daniel's to the three-hour Taste of Lynchburg – which includes a fine meal at Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House – include plenty of whiskey.

Book all tours online in advance. This is the oldest registered distillery in the USA; folks here have been dripping whiskey through layers of charcoal and then aging it in oak barrels since 1866. It's located off TN 55 in tiny Lynchburg.