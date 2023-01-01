Site of the canoe and kayak slalom events for the 1996 Summer Olympics, the Ocoee Whitewater Center today doubles as a regional visitor center and a gorgeous place for hiking and cycling. Step inside for maps and outdoor-adventure information or gaze at the Ocoee River from a rocking chair. Out back there's a 1-mile, wheelchair-accessible trail that loops around the boulder-strewn Olympic course. The center anchors the Tanasi Trail System, a 30-mile network of hiking and cycling trails.