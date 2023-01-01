Fort Apache Historic Park

A self-guided tour of the park leads to the fort's historic buildings, where an exhibit inside the 1871 officers' quarters highlights Apache scouts and explains why tribal members helped the US Army in the Indian Wars. Admission includes entry to the Kinishba Ruins, a pre-Columbian stone pueblo that once had hundreds of rooms. At the museum, pick up a guide to the ruins, which are at the end of a dirt road 4 miles west of Hwy 73.

The Theodore Roosevelt Boarding School was established here in 1923 and is still in operation.