This Cold War–era missile silo, located down a dirt road in a desolate area 5 miles southeast of Wall, gives you a glimpse into the enormous network of similar sites scattered across the American heartland during a time when the US hoped to secure itself against a Soviet nuclear attack. The silo can be viewed without a ticket through a glass cover. It's part of the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site – the visitor center is 15 miles southeast.