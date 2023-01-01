Just outside De Smet and down a dirt road, the actual Ingalls Homestead has been much gussied up and includes all manner of attractions like covered wagon rides. Learn about 19th-century farm life and Laura herself. You can also spend the night here on one of the campsites ($10), in the bunkhouse ($60) or in a converted covered wagon ($60). For more info on the plethora of Laura-related sites across middle America, see www.littlehouseontheprairie.com and follow the Little House Locations link.