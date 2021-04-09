The world's largest monument is this 563ft-tall work-in-progress (with a lot of work to go). When finished it will depict the Sioux leader astride his…
Custer City
Custer City (or just Custer) is a major Black Hills hub, at the junction of US 16 and US 385. On the downside, its main drag is busy with traffic. On the upside, it has a good selection of places to eat and stay plus one of the region's best visitor centers. It's close to Custer State Park and Mt Rushmore.
Explore Custer City
- Crazy Horse Memorial
The world's largest monument is this 563ft-tall work-in-progress (with a lot of work to go). When finished it will depict the Sioux leader astride his…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Custer City.
See
Crazy Horse Memorial
The world's largest monument is this 563ft-tall work-in-progress (with a lot of work to go). When finished it will depict the Sioux leader astride his…