Colleton Museum & Farmers Market

A quirky little museum with interesting exhibits on South Carolina nature, history, art and agriculture. Highlights include megalodon teeth, a 'Dave pot' (stoneware made by an exceptionally talented enslaved man), and an exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen, many of whom did their training in the town.

The unusual museum also includes a cafe, a commercial kitchen for chefs looking to start new businesses and a seasonal farmers market (open 2pm to 6pm Tuesday and 10am to 2pm Saturday from May through October; Saturday only in November and December).