Welcome to Rocky Mountain National Park
And though it tops many travelers' itineraries and can get maddeningly crowded, the park has miles of less-beaten paths and the backcountry is a little-explored nature-lovers' wonderland. Excellent hiking trails crisscross alpine fields, skirt the edge of isolated high-altitude lakes and bring travelers to the wild, untamed heart of the Rockies.
Discover Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver or Boulder
Meet the guide at 9 am at Denver Union Station or at 9.45am in Boulder (See Important Info). The scenic drive to Estes Park includes charming small towns and rugged canyons. Pass the historic Stanley Hotel, made famous for it’s starring role in the movie 'the Shining.' While entering Rocky Mountain National Park, experience the wonders that inspired early explorers to push for the protection of this amazing landscape. Catch a view of Long’s Peak, the park’s highest, soaring into the sky at 14,259 feet and the glacial-carved valleys, filled with Aspen and pine trees. The guide will lead the way to the best viewpoints, with plenty of time to hop out of the van and explore.Summer: The summer tour begins after memorial weekend and ends mid October. Throughout the summer the tour will take you up trail ridge road to 13'000 feet. Winter: In the winter the high alpine road is closed and more time will be spent discovering the valley and its crystal clear alpine lakes. All entrance and National Park fees are included and a sandwich for lunch is provided.Please enter any dietary restrictions for anyone in your group by including this information in the Special Requirements field during checkout.
Rocky Mountain Zipline Adventure
Take in the beautiful scenery of Colorado's Front Range, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, as you zip through the trees! Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Denver lie three of Colorado’s longest zipline tracks. Choose between a 4-line zipline, where you’ll ride two of the longest in Colorado, or a 6-line zipline, where you’ll ride all three.6-line Zipline: Enjoy 4 hours of fresh air, scenic views and thrills on the 6-line zipline in the Rocky Mountains. Ride on six lines that range from 850 feet (259 m) to 1,900 feet (579 m). Soar through the treetops and experience three of Colorado’s longest ziplines! There is a 10-minute uphill hike between the first and second zipline and minimal walking between the others; above-average physical condition is recommended.
Small-Group Tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver
Join us on a magnificent day tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park. See the continental divide, the most prominent hydrological division and the world’s largest mountain barrier. We will take you to the “top of the world” in the park, filled spectacular vistas. Experience the great outdoors and nature by walking along beautiful trails and watching the wildlife in its natural habitat. The Rocky Mountains are considered to be one of the most majestic and breathtaking sights to behold in our country. On this tour, you be witness to once in a lifetime wildlife sightings, soaring mountain peaks, and come to understand the true meaning of “Purple Mountain Majesties”. We will stop at the Alpine Visitors Center, which features extraordinary views of alpine tundra and full river cirque. You’ll also have the chance to take in some local history about our beautiful state, and grab a snack and souvenir. This park is full of more wildlife and breathtaking views than most people see in an entire lifetime. Note: tour may be modified due to the weather and road closures.
Private Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver
First, your adventure will take you to the small mountain town of Estes Park, a popular summer resort and the gateway to the national park. I If you would like we can make a quick stop at the famous Stanley Hotel, a beautiful historic building, famous for its inspiration for the movie “The Shining”. Then you move on to Rocky Mountain National Park which covers a total of 415 square miles. Renowned for its wildlife including elk, deer, moose, black bears, marmots, hawks, eagles and more, incredible alpine and sub-alpine vistas, a stunning array of wildflowers, and 72 peaks above 12,000ft.Summer: Drive up Trail Ridge Road to 13,000 feetWinter: Trail Ridge Road is closed from mid October through memorial weekend. This will give you more time to explore the valley floor with its beautiful Alpine Lakes.
Private Tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park From Denver
Join us on a magnificent day tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park. See the continental divide (summer tour only), the most prominent hydrological division and the world’s largest mountain barrier. We will take you to the “top of the world” in the park, filled spectacular vistas. Experience the great outdoors and nature by walking along beautiful trails and watching the wildlife in its natural habitat. The Rocky Mountains are considered to be one of the most majestic and breathtaking sights to behold in our country. On this tour, you be witness to once in a lifetime wildlife sightings, soaring mountain peaks, and come to understand the true meaning of “Purple Mountain Majesties”. We will stop at the Alpine Visitors Center (summer tour only), which features extraordinary views of alpine tundra and full river cirque. You’ll also have the chance to take in some local history about our beautiful state, and grab a snack and souvenir.This park is full of more wildlife and breathtaking views than most people see in an entire lifetime. Note: tour may be modified due to the weather and road closures.
Rocky Mountain National Park Tour
Your day begins at 8:15am where you will be picked up by your tour guide in a clean, comfortable touring van from Union Station in beautiful downtown Denver. You will start your tour by driving up to Rocky Mountain National Park through Boulder, Colorado. Once in the park (admission included), you will see the many beautiful snow capped Rocky Mountains and enjoy a stroll around a glacial lake and see herds of elk grazing on rich grasses in Moraine Park (wildlife viewing likely but not guaranteed). Then, you make your way up to Many Parks Curve on Trail Ridge road to see incredible high mountain peaks and expansive park views. Next, you'll head over to Horseshoe Park and witness the destructive force of Mother Nature while taking a short walk around an alluvial fan. You will finish your day in the quaint mountain village of Estes Park where you can enjoy lunch at one of the many cafes or stroll through some of the wonderful artisan and souvenir shops. You then return to Denver on a beautiful drive where you will be dropped off back at Union Station where you began your day. Snacks, bottled water, and beverages are included in the tour. The entire day is approximately 8 hours.