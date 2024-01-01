One of the first cannabis museums in the country, this is really just a basic info center with a few video exhibits and helpful staff. Next door at their dispensary you can buy the real shit. It's kind of a fun stop to learn about the growing, processing and consuming process. It's open to all ages and they sell CBD products from lollipops to honey sticks.
Durango Cannabis Discovery Center
Durango
Contact
Address
