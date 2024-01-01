Durango Cannabis Discovery Center

Durango

One of the first cannabis museums in the country, this is really just a basic info center with a few video exhibits and helpful staff. Next door at their dispensary you can buy the real shit. It's kind of a fun stop to learn about the growing, processing and consuming process. It's open to all ages and they sell CBD products from lollipops to honey sticks.

