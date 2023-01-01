Drake Well Museum

In August 1859, after numerous failed attempts, Edwin Drake revolutionized the oil industry when he invented a new method of drilling for oil without collapsing the hole. This museum has a replica of Drake's engine house, working antique oil-related machinery, a large gallery of exhibits and even an olfactory challenge (dare we say, 'oilfactory'?) asking you to smell oil from around the world.

Learn about the local boom towns that drew more migrants than California's Gold Rush and how Drake never capitalized on his invention and died virtually broke.