Elk Country Visitor Center

The Pennsylvania Wilds are home to the largest herd of elk east of the Mississippi. Come to this small but enlightening center for information on these ungulates, spread out among easy-to-understand, educative exhibits. There's a nearby elk-viewing area, although sightings aren't guaranteed.

