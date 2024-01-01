The Pennsylvania Wilds are home to the largest herd of elk east of the Mississippi. Come to this small but enlightening center for information on these ungulates, spread out among easy-to-understand, educative exhibits. There's a nearby elk-viewing area, although sightings aren't guaranteed.
Elk Country Visitor Center
Pennsylvania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.2 MILES
Sinnemahoning is one of the best wildlife-viewing parks in the state, although we stress your chances of seeing some iconic megafauna (like a black bear)…
Nearby Pennsylvania attractions
19.2 MILES
Sinnemahoning is one of the best wildlife-viewing parks in the state, although we stress your chances of seeing some iconic megafauna (like a black bear)…