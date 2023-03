At Penn's Cave, boats glide you through a long tunnel filled with pretty rock formations, stalagmites, stalactites, and even 'cave bacon' (it's a real thing!). The visit is worth a detour. The pun-filled boat ride has some groaners, but it's also full of interesting details and history, and includes a bit of boating out on an artificial lagoon on the other side. The maze is a fun activity for kids.

The attached 'wildlife park' is expensive, and ultimately, skippable.