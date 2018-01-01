Welcome to North Cascades
Dominated by Mt Baker and – to a lesser extent – the more remote Glacier Peak, the North Cascades is made up of a huge swath of protected forests, parks and wilderness areas that dwarf even the expansive Rainier and St Helens parks to the south. The crème de la crème is the North Cascades National Park, a primeval stash of old-growth rainforest, groaning glaciers and untainted ecosystems whose savage beauty is curiously missed by all but 2500 or so annual visitors who penetrate its rainy interior.
Top experiences in North Cascades
North Cascades activities
Scenic Rafting on the Spokane River
River trips generally start at 10am or 2pm. After fitting equipment, there will be a safety briefing before getting on the river. Once completed, you will be put in a raft with your guide. Plenty of games and swimming available once on the raft. Beautiful wildlife and scenery. Once arrived at our takeout, guests are encouraged to drink refreshments while guides load equipment. After a 25 minute van ride, you will arrive back at your vehicle. This sections is for ages 3 and up and is perfect for families traveling through the area looking to spend an afternoon outside. Also great for business and team building days for companies too.