Scenic Rafting on the Spokane River

River trips generally start at 10am or 2pm. After fitting equipment, there will be a safety briefing before getting on the river. Once completed, you will be put in a raft with your guide. Plenty of games and swimming available once on the raft. Beautiful wildlife and scenery. Once arrived at our takeout, guests are encouraged to drink refreshments while guides load equipment. After a 25 minute van ride, you will arrive back at your vehicle. This sections is for ages 3 and up and is perfect for families traveling through the area looking to spend an afternoon outside. Also great for business and team building days for companies too.