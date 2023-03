Immediately on the eastern slope of Willamette Pass is gorgeous Odell Lake, resting in a steep glacial basin. Hiking trails lead into relatively unexplored wilderness from lakeside campgrounds. In winter, the lake becomes a popular cross-country skiing destination.

A rustic lodge and popular campground ring Crescent Lake, which is popular for water-skiing, fishing and swimming. It's about 9 miles south of Willamette Pass just off Hwy 58 (about 3 miles down National Forest Rd 60).