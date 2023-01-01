Glacier-ripped valleys, high mountain lakes and marble peaks are some of the rewards that long-distance hikers find on overnight treks into the beautiful Eagle Cap Wilderness, nicknamed 'America's Little Switzerland.'

A major trailhead starts at the south end of Wallowa Lake Rd. One popular choice from here is the 6-mile jaunt to gorgeous Aneroid Lake, where you can camp; hike 2.5 miles further to reach Tenderfoot Pass. A longer trek is the Hurricane Creek Trail, which provides access to the Lakes Basin area (10 miles one way). Another popular destination is the Ice Lake Trail, an 8-mile hike with spectacular views of surrounding peaks. Day-use fees of $5 apply to some area hikes.

For easier, organized hiking, consider using horses or llamas to help out. Wallowa Lake Pack Station offers horseback trips; for llama excursions, contact Wallowa Llamas.

Go skiing in the backcountry with Wallowa Alpine Huts. It supplies guides and hut stays, though for the latter you'll need to bring your own food.