Ten miles southwest of Roseburg, near Winston, is a 600-acre park dotted with inquisitive ostriches, camels, giraffes, lions, tigers and bears – among other exotic animals. You drive your car through the park on a 4.5-mile loop road (convertibles, motorcycles and pets not allowed!).

There's a small zoo where 'encounters' are available, though animal activists have criticized some of these. Wildlife Safari gets high marks however from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in international and domestic conservation efforts.