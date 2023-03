Depending on your perspective, this museum is either a testament to the indomitable human spirit or a heartbreaking cascade of people's inhumanity. A short film introduces the exhibits, which trace the intertwined histories of the diverse groups of people who have made the area what it is: Paiute Native Americans, Basque sheep-herders, miners, white settlers, and Japanese American and Mexican American farm workers.

The museum even makes irrigation fascinating: not easy to do.