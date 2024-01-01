A small educational facility which offers local information and a small geography display room. It's open by appointment only outside of summer.
Oregon Paleo Lands Institute
Northeastern Oregon
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.41 MILES
Because no cap rock protects them, the Painted Hills have eroded into low-slung, colorfully banded hills that were originally formed about 30 million…
11.07 MILES
The oldest, most remote fossil beds are in magnificent palisade formations at the base of the John Day River's canyon. There are three, quarter- to half…
0.19 MILES
This tiny museum is in the center of the town of Fossil and has a vintage photo collection, artifacts from town history, and a display about a nearby…
