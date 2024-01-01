Lots of historical relics – from photos to coins to guns to a document sentencing a hanging – are on exhibit at this museum; if you're a couple, the price of admission covers you both. If you're here during the low season, call the museum and someone may be able to open it up for you.
Harney County Historical Museum
Eastern Oregon
23.3 MILES
This rustic resort, 25 miles southeast of Burns and 3 miles northwest of Crane, is a little oasis and worth a stop. The springs flow into a large pond and…
