Harney County Historical Museum

Lots of historical relics – from photos to coins to guns to a document sentencing a hanging – are on exhibit at this museum; if you're a couple, the price of admission covers you both. If you're here during the low season, call the museum and someone may be able to open it up for you.

  Crystal Crane Hot Springs

    Crystal Crane Hot Springs

    23.3 MILES

    This rustic resort, 25 miles southeast of Burns and 3 miles northwest of Crane, is a little oasis and worth a stop. The springs flow into a large pond and…

