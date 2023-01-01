Washita Battlefield National Historic Site

On November 27, 1868, George Custer’s troops launched a dawn attack on the peaceful village of Chief Black Kettle. It was a slaughter of men, women, children and domestic animals, an act some would say led to karmic revenge on Custer eight years later. Trails traverse the site of the killings, which is remarkably unchanged. An excellent visitor center 0.7 miles away contains a good museum; seasonal tours and talks are worthwhile.

The site is 2 miles west of Cheyenne, 30 miles north of I-40 via US 283. The surrounding Black Kettle National Grassland has some scenic drives and free campgrounds.