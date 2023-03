This 1845 plantation home recreates pre-Civil War life in Oklahoma. George Murrell, who was of European descent, married Minerva Ross, a member of a prominent Cherokee family (her uncle was principal chief of the tribe from 1828 to 1866). Murrell moved with his family at the time of the Trail of Tears and built this estate, which offers a look at the more genteel aspects of life in the Indian Territory's early days.