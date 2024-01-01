Houses a small but diverse collection of Plains Indian clothing, weaponry and musical instruments. There’s also a collection of Native American art.
Southern Plains Indian Museum
Oklahoma
National Hall of Fame for Famous American Indians
0.22 MILES
A short outdoor walk leads past 41 bronze busts of well-known Native Americans including Pocahontas, Geronimo and Sitting Bull. The nearby visitor center…
