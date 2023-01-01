Serpent Mound is perhaps the most captivating of all of the native mounds that dot southeastern Ohio. The giant, uncoiling snake stretches over a quarter of a mile and is the largest effigy mound in the world. You can walk around it or go up the observation tower for a sweeping view. The site is far flung, but cool enough to be worth the effort. It's 50 miles southwest of Chillicothe.

A small on-site museum (10am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm Friday to Sunday, reduced hours in winter) has a short video about the history of the mound builders and exhibits showing artifacts found in the area. The gift shop carries intriguing items.