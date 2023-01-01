Museum of the Bizarre

Pickled specimens, occult memorabilia, a taxidermied two-headed lamb, a bigfoot imprint and plenty of other oddities are on show at this truly peculiar place. It came about after a Wilmington-based collector of strange artifacts was convinced by his wife to move all the weird stuff out of the house and into a museum. We're glad he did.

Kids will love the Laser Vault Maze – a room filled with green beams of light that you have to expertly navigate over, under and in-between in a race against the clock.