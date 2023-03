For a wonderful short hike, head up the hour-long Erwin’s View Trail to spectacular Linville Falls. This moderate 1.6-mile round-trip offers great close-up views of the Linville River as it sweeps over two separate falls. Climb the wooded hillside beyond for magnificent long-range panoramas back over the falls and, downstream, to where the river crashes a further 2000ft to enter the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area. Swimming is forbidden at the falls.