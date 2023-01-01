On the National Registry of Historic Places, this small but fascinating cemetery features the weathered tombstones of both Revolutionary and Civil War casualties and is well worth a stroll. Self-guided tour maps are supposed to be available inside the gates (not when we were there) and at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center.

Keep a lookout for the wooden plank in the back, denoted by the cryptic words: 'Little Girl Buried in Rum Keg.' A young girl from a family named Sloo was preserved in a barrel of rum when she died on a sea voyage back from England in the 1700s, an alternative to throwing her overboard. There is usually a pile of toys on her grave, left by visitors. You can still see the Sloo family house on Front St.