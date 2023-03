This is the location of the 1980 'Miracle on Ice,' when the upstart US hockey team trumped the unstoppable Soviets. In winter you can skate on the outside oval rink and year-round take a one-hour tour of the stadium. There are usually free figure-skating shows on Friday, with an additional ticketed show Saturday at 7:30pm in July and August (adult/child $11/9).

There is also a small museum here.