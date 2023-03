Known as the Grand Canyon of the East, this state park encompasses 14,500 acres, including lush forest, the Genesee River and three magnificent waterfalls. There’s almost two-dozen hiking trails, plus rafting from the end of April to October.

No swimming is allowed in the river, but there is a swimming pool at the north end of the park (11am to 5:45pm Friday to Monday, to 6:45pm Saturday to Sunday from late June until Labor Day).