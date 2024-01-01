Downtown museum of local history that’s eclectic to say the least, with everything from a stuffed hawk and a Japanese flag to an entire firehouse and a fighter plane stranded in the yard. Several rooms feature loose reconstructions of early Western interiors, such as a classroom, and there's a collection of old wagons and buggies in the Big Red Barn. Cash only.
Tucumcari Historical Museum
New Mexico
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
This engaging museum showcases all manner of prehistoric beasts, from ferocious 40ft crocodiles to battling saber-tooth cats and the T-Rex-like…
Nearby New Mexico attractions
0.1 MILES
This engaging museum showcases all manner of prehistoric beasts, from ferocious 40ft crocodiles to battling saber-tooth cats and the T-Rex-like…