Tucumcari Historical Museum

New Mexico

LoginSave

Downtown museum of local history that’s eclectic to say the least, with everything from a stuffed hawk and a Japanese flag to an entire firehouse and a fighter plane stranded in the yard. Several rooms feature loose reconstructions of early Western interiors, such as a classroom, and there's a collection of old wagons and buggies in the Big Red Barn. Cash only.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mesalands Dinosaur Museum

    Mesalands Dinosaur Museum

    0.1 MILES

    This engaging museum showcases all manner of prehistoric beasts, from ferocious 40ft crocodiles to battling saber-tooth cats and the T-Rex-like…

View more attractions

Nearby New Mexico attractions

1. Mesalands Dinosaur Museum

0.1 MILES

This engaging museum showcases all manner of prehistoric beasts, from ferocious 40ft crocodiles to battling saber-tooth cats and the T-Rex-like…