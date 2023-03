This eye-catching steel arch reaches toward the heavens in the roundabout in front of Spaceport America, about 30 miles southeast of Truth or Consequences. Created by sculptor Otto Rigan, the piece is studded with bits of mirrored-glass, patterned after the summer constellations overhead. The glass reflects the moonlight. It's a nice stop if you're already checking out sites along the Camino Real. You cannot visit the Spaceport hangar unless you're on a guided tour.