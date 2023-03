This general store from 1880 is now a museum with a rich collection of paraphernalia form Chloride's heyday, including wooden dynamite detonators, farm implements, children's coffins, saddles and explosion-proof telephones used in mines. The store is surrounded by several historic buildings and some are open to the public for poking around.

A cafe opened in the summer of 2019 next to the museum, serving guests from 11am to 6pm Thursday through Monday.