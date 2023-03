This museum pays homage to the mother of all roads by spotlighting four-wheeled travel. Boasting around 35 cars from the 1920s through the 1960s, all in beautiful condition, plus lots of 1950s memorabilia, it's a fun place to ooh-and-ahh. If you're in the market for a beautifully restored old Chevy, friendly owner ‘Bozo’ also deals in antique cars.