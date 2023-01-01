Animal lovers won’t want to miss the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, 20 miles southeast of Ramah off Hwy 53. Home to rescued and captive-born wolves and wolf-dog mixes, the sanctuary offers four tours per day, where you walk near the wolves – and get closer than you’ve imagined – that roam the sanctuary’s large natural habitat enclosures. On the quarter-mile walk you’ll learn more about conservation efforts, the sanctuary’s mission and all about wolves – from behavior to what they like to eat.

If you want to stay here overnight, camping and cabins are available. It’s definitely cool to sleep here and listen to the howl of wolves just outside the door.