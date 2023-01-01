Hurd-La Rinconada Gallery & Sentinel Ranch Winery

San Patricio, a tranquil country village along the Rio Ruidoso, has the kind of golden glow and gentle scenery that's been drawing artists to New Mexico for more than a century. Located on gorgeous Sentinel Ranch, this gallery displays the work of Peter Hurd and his son Michael, plus that of their relatives, the Wyeths. The owners added a winery to the mix in 2019. After perusing the artwork, pop into the adjacent tasting room for New Mexico wine and beer.