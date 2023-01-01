This unusual gravesite is the final resting place for Army Sergeant and miner James C Cooney. In the spring of 1880, Cooney and another miner rode to Alma to warn locals of a possible Apache attack. Both men were killed by a band of Apaches on their return. Cooney's brother and fellow miners blasted a hole into this boulder, near the sight of the fatal skirmish, and interred Cooney's remains inside. The tomb is 5 miles from Hwy 180.

The boulder is on your right a short distance beyond the creek crossing.