By far the coolest sight around these parts, Shiprock – Tsé Bit'a’í (Rock with Wings) in Navajo – looms eerily over the landscape 40 miles west of Farmington. A 1700ft-high volcanic plug and a lofty landmark for Anglo pioneers, it remains a sacred site to the Navajo. While it's visible from Hwy 64, you’ll get better views from Hwy 491 (which, when known as Hwy 666, had a starring role in Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers).

Indian Hwy 13, which almost skirts its base, is another good photo-op area. Note that non-Natives are not allowed within 3 miles of the site. Stay on the paved roads (Hwy 491 and Indian Hwy 13).