Extending from New Mexico’s least-populated county into Texas and Oklahoma, the Kiowa National Grasslands consists of high-plains ranchland – endless, vast and lonely. Farmed throughout the early 20th century, the soil suffered from poor agricultural techniques and essentially blew away during the dust-bowl years of the 1930s. There are two main parcels: the more popular Mills Canyon, some 75 miles southwest of Clayton, and McNees Crossing, 22 miles northeast of Clayton and once part of the Santa Fe Trail.
Kiowa National Grasslands
