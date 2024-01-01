Herzstein Memorial Museum

New Mexico

The chief focus here is the biggest event in Clayton’s history – the 1901 arrest and hanging of infamous train robber Black Jack Ketchum.

  • Clayton Lake State Park

    Clayton Lake State Park

    10.57 MILES

    This pretty lake 12 miles northwest of Clayton makes a good spot for swimming and camping (tent/RV sites $10/14), and also holds over 500 dinosaur…

