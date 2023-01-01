The largest great house and the most thoroughly excavated, Pueblo Bonito is the star attraction at the park. Visiting the pueblo, built between 850 and 1150 AD, will illuminate many facets of Chacoan architecture and large-scale engineering. You can walk through several original rooms where the ceilings are still intact. The heavy rockfall behind the ruins occurred after heavy rains in 1941.

Buy the Pueblo Bonito guide ($1) at the visitor center for background and context as you explore, or join the daily tour offered May through October (either 10am or 2pm depending on the day).