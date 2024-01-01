Casino Pier

Jersey Shore

The amusement pier at the northern end of the Seaside boardwalk has a few kiddie rides and more extreme thrills for the 48in-and-taller set, plus a chairlift that runs above the boardwalk. Nearby is Breakwater Beach, a water park with tall slides; hours can vary but it generally opens at 9:30am in July and August.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Waves crash on the beach of Island Beach State Park New Jersey as the sun sets

    Island Beach State Park

    8.51 MILES

    Just a 10-mile drive south of the lively Seaside Heights boardwalk—yes, the one made famous by that TV show—you’ll find an entirely different Jersey Shore…

  • Whitesbog Village

    Whitesbog Village

    23.36 MILES

    Visit one of New Jersey's first cranberry bogs, and the place where the highbush blueberry was cultivated. Nature trails wind through the property.

  • Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

    Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

    12.55 MILES

    'Old Barney,' the 1859 lighthouse at the north tip of LBI, receives half a million visitors each year. The adjoining state park, filled with berry and…

  • St Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church

    St Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church

    20.79 MILES

    Driving through the Pines, this majestic structure seems to pop up out of nowhere. It's a functioning parish, so not for sightseers, but worth a gander…

  • Jenkinson’s

    Jenkinson’s

    10.62 MILES

    The focus is on kids at this boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach: small-scale rides, mini-golf, an aquarium and plenty of candy.

  • Historic Village at Allaire

    Historic Village at Allaire

    15.19 MILES

    Just a 15-minute-drive from the 21st century and Asbury Park, this quirky museum is what remains of what was once a thriving 19th-century village called…

View more attractions

Nearby Jersey Shore attractions

