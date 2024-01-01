The amusement pier at the northern end of the Seaside boardwalk has a few kiddie rides and more extreme thrills for the 48in-and-taller set, plus a chairlift that runs above the boardwalk. Nearby is Breakwater Beach, a water park with tall slides; hours can vary but it generally opens at 9:30am in July and August.
Casino Pier
Jersey Shore
8.51 MILES
Just a 10-mile drive south of the lively Seaside Heights boardwalk—yes, the one made famous by that TV show—you’ll find an entirely different Jersey Shore…
23.36 MILES
Visit one of New Jersey's first cranberry bogs, and the place where the highbush blueberry was cultivated. Nature trails wind through the property.
Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
12.55 MILES
'Old Barney,' the 1859 lighthouse at the north tip of LBI, receives half a million visitors each year. The adjoining state park, filled with berry and…
St Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church
20.79 MILES
Driving through the Pines, this majestic structure seems to pop up out of nowhere. It's a functioning parish, so not for sightseers, but worth a gander…
10.62 MILES
The focus is on kids at this boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach: small-scale rides, mini-golf, an aquarium and plenty of candy.
15.19 MILES
Just a 15-minute-drive from the 21st century and Asbury Park, this quirky museum is what remains of what was once a thriving 19th-century village called…
