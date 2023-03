Goldfield became Nevada's biggest boomtown after gold was struck here in 1902. Much of the town was destroyed by a fire in 1923, but a few precious historic structures survive today, including the Goldfield Hotel, a restored firehouse (now a museum), the county courthouse, with its Tiffany lamps, and the rough-and-tumble Santa Fe Saloon. Although there's a resident population of 268, some days you wouldn't know it.