Dubbed 'Crescent Dunes' by the marketing department of the nearby solar energy project, the Tonopah Dunes Offroad Vehicle Park is a small system of dunes about 30 minutes west of town, as good for hiking as they are for roaring around on ATVs. Locals call them the singing dunes; we didn't hear any warbling but you may have better luck.

To get there, drive north on US-95 toward Hawthorne, then turn right on Pole Line Rd (Route 89). After 9.3 miles, turn right on the dirt road leading to the dunes.