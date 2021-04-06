A colossal marble cavern, Lehman Caves features a staggering collection of formations including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, flowstone, popcorn…
Great Basin National Park
A panoply of stars dazzles overhead on clear nights while bristlecone pines grow older by the century on rugged mountain slopes in Great Basin National Park – a gorgeous place to ponder your insignificance. The range reaches its zenith with Wheeler Peak, a 13,063ft ice-sculpted horn, which shelters a tenacious glacier. Hiking and camping opportunities abound, as well as spelunking and snowshoeing, well into summer. You’ll find stone arches and thousand-year-old wall paintings, as well as mountain canyons tickled by burbling brooks, quaking green-and-white aspens and shy mule deer and marmots.
Perched one mile above sea level in the craggy Snake Range, this remote and little-visited park falls just west of the Nevada–Utah border. The gateway town of Baker, less than a mile east of the park's lower visitor center, is home to a growing community of locals who love their town and its collection of sweetly retro motels and restaurants.
Top attractions
See
Lehman Caves
A colossal marble cavern, Lehman Caves features a staggering collection of formations including stalactites, stalagmites, helictites, flowstone, popcorn…