County Courthouse

Northern Nevada

LoginSave

Pride of place goes to Eureka's carefully restored county courthouse, with its handsome pressed-tin ceilings and walk-in vaults.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Opera House

    Opera House

    0.02 MILES

    Dating from 1880, the interior of Eureka's original opera house (oh, how times have changed!) has been beautifully restored, although its facade is a…

  • Eureka Sentinel Museum

    Eureka Sentinel Museum

    0.1 MILES

    The Eureka Sentinel Museum displays yesteryear newspaper technology and some colorful examples of period reportage, housed in a cute-as-a-button…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Nevada attractions

1. Opera House

0.02 MILES

Dating from 1880, the interior of Eureka's original opera house (oh, how times have changed!) has been beautifully restored, although its facade is a…

2. Eureka Sentinel Museum

0.1 MILES

The Eureka Sentinel Museum displays yesteryear newspaper technology and some colorful examples of period reportage, housed in a cute-as-a-button…