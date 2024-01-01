Pride of place goes to Eureka's carefully restored county courthouse, with its handsome pressed-tin ceilings and walk-in vaults.
0.02 MILES
Dating from 1880, the interior of Eureka's original opera house (oh, how times have changed!) has been beautifully restored, although its facade is a…
0.1 MILES
The Eureka Sentinel Museum displays yesteryear newspaper technology and some colorful examples of period reportage, housed in a cute-as-a-button…
