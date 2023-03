US Hwy 93 parallels the eastern edge of the Desert National Wildlife Range (where bighorn sheep can be spotted) and runs by this wildlife sanctuary where spring-fed lakes surrounded by cottonwoods are a major stopover for migratory birds. Free undeveloped campsites line the east shore of Upper Lake, 4 miles south of Alamo. The park entrance is approximately 90 miles north of Las Vegas and 63 miles southwest of Caliente.