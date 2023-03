The best thing about what was once the mining township of Rhyolite, when compared to other ghost towns of Nevada, is its accessibility. Four miles west of Beatty, off NV Hwy 374, the State of Nevada Historic Townsite features crumbling stone buildings, including the skeletal remains of a three-story bank, the 1906 Tom Kelly Bottle House and the handsome Las Vegas–Tonopah railroad station. Bring your camera.