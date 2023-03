This old military fort's turbulent past belies its stately appearance today: Crazy Horse was killed here in 1877, 'buffalo soldier' African American brigades were formed, it was a POW camp for Germans, and more. The greater park offers 22,000 acres of panoramic Pine Ridge scenery. Campgrounds (from $15 per night) are open year-round and there's a seasonal lodge in the old brick barracks (room $65, April to November). Restored buildings have displays.