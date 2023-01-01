Eons-old bluff formations rise up from the horizon, their striking presence a dramatic sentinel connecting modern-day travelers with their pioneer forebears. One of these links is Chimney Rock, located inside the Chimney Rock National Historic Site. Chimney Rock’s fragile 120ft spire was an inspiring landmark for pioneers, and it was mentioned in hundreds of journals. It also marked the end of the first leg of the journey and the beginning of the tough – but final – push to the coast.

You can easily view Chimney Rock from US 26, but the context added by the displays at the visitors center is worthwhile.