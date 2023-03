Many Missouri state parks cater to fun and games like fishing and tubing. Not this one. You can scale the state's highest peak, Taum Sauk Mountain (1772ft) and cool off under one of the state's tallest waterfalls, 132ft Mina Sauk Falls. Both are reached by trails through rocky, raw forest that are just challenging enough to make it interesting. The view of the Ozarks from the summit – especially in fall – is sublime.